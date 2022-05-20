BBC/TP/2317448/60539

Package Description Role: Programming Assistant

Contract type: Permanent - Full Time

Location: Sydney, Australia Candidates must have full workings rights in Australia to be considered for this role. Working for BBC Studios, we are all part of a premium content and production company that inspires global audiences. We are proud to represent some of the world's biggest, most trusted and loved content brands. In Australia and New Zealand, we bring the best of bold, British storytelling to our region through distributing content to broadcasters, our seven branded services on subscription platforms and our own local production arm, as well as other commercial partnerships such as live entertainment and licensing. We're passionate about content. We invest in it, commercialise it and create it.

Job Introduction This role covers Programming Assistant responsibilities across Australia and New Zealand. It is responsible for assisting the input and delivery of accurate and timely schedules, maintaining effective data within the broadcast management system, and assisting the Programming Manager in executing channel strategies.

Main Responsibilities Entry of linear schedules into the Broadcast Software.

Assist Programming Manager with the creation of non-linear schedules.

Enter programming metadata into the Broadcast Software, in a timely and accurate manner.

Maintain the Gracenote Content Server, auditing the data and series links.

Provide programming listings to internal and external stakeholders within agreed deadlines.

Check any relevant comms highlights monthly magazine listings.

Assist with the monthly ordering and regular tracking of closed captioning in line with quotas and targets.

Run basic ratings reports and assist with programming research as required and advised by the Programming Manager.

Run daily metadata and materials checks, enter data, work with Materials Coordinator to ensure materials are ready for broadcast.

Assist Programming Manager to communicate all schedule changes to the relevant internal and external stakeholders in a timely, accurate and clear manner.

Assist Programming Manager in preparation of presentations, reports and special projects.

Collaborate with relevant departments to deliver positive viewing experience to subscribers.

Assist the Programming Manager with replying to customer feedback.

Support Presentation and Media Planning in tasks as required.

Assist across the department as needed.

Are you the right candidate? High level of attention to detail and ability to maintain accuracy when working under pressure;

Exceptional planning, organisation & time management skills;

Ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously and highly responsive to changes at short notice;

An ability to work autonomously whilst also able to work as a part of a cohesive team;

Flexible ‘can do’ attitude with a willingness to learn;

Effective communicator with the ability to follow instructions and direction;

Ability to gain a deep understanding of audience and to empathise with them; and

A passion for television - especially British Programming. Education No specific requirements.