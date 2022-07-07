Sales Delivery Coordinator
BBC/TP/2394183/61473
Package Description
Role: Sales Delivery Coordinator
Contract type: Permanent, Full-time
Location: Sydney, Australia
Candidates must have full workings rights in Australia to be considered for this role.
Working for BBC Studios, we are all part of a premium content and production company that inspires global audiences. We are proud to represent some of the world's biggest, most trusted and loved content brands. In Australia and New Zealand, we bring the best of bold, British storytelling to our region through distributing content to broadcasters, our seven branded services on subscription platforms and our own local production arm, as well as other commercial partnerships such as live entertainment and licensing.
We're passionate about content. We invest in it, commercialise it and create it.
Job Introduction
To provide full pre-and post-sales administrative support to the Content Sales team for nominated clients and to exploit fully the BBC Studios programme catalogue to meet Content Sales revenue targets.
Main Responsibilities
- Track and check availability of content, including returning series and renewal opportunities, managing the yearly pipeline document to ensure rights and clearance information is accurate for programming offered in territory.
- Manage UK transmission notifications and material delivery dates, keeping the Content Sales team and clients across lead times and delays. Track and report local transmission dates to relevant internal business units.
- Prepare availability lists and programme packages in liaison with Sales Team.
- Create standard deal contracts and ensure they are accurate and pass legal review for nominated partners and track to full execution.
- Work closely with the finance department for purposes of accurate accounting and invoicing.
- Fully understand the processes and costs for supplying broadcast materials and captioning/audio files to clients and communicate these to the Sales teams to inform deal negotiations.
- Coordinate the delivery of relevant technical materials and artwork to ensure timely and efficient delivery to clients to meet their deadlines.
- Coordinate the delivery of classification information, marketing and promotional assets where required to support broadcast needs.
- Update sales system and sales trackers with all offer, contract and transmission details.
- Maintain online filing system for offers, contracts and correspondence.
- Organise support materials for trade markets and territory visits.
- Provide cover for other members of the Content Sales Team as required.
Scope & Impact
Liaising across a a wide range of internal and external contact points in ANZ and globally. Some calls may be required during the UK time zone.
Strategic Planning & Decision Making
Will need to prioritise workload and be pro-active to the needs of the Content Sales team
Relationships
- Manager – Sales Planning and Support
- BBCS internal contacts – Content Sales team, Branded Services, Content Partnerships, Global sales planning, operations and deal management teams.
- External Broadcast and VOD partners across Australia and New Zealand.
Are you the right candidate?
- Previous office administration experience, exposure to a sales environment or at a media company beneficial.
- Extremely organised with ability to prioritise workload and manage conflicting deadlines.
- Experience and competent with all Microsoft office packages.
- Process driven with great attention to detail and strong numeracy skills.
- Ability to work in a team and independently.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and a strong customer service focus.
- Collaborative, creative with a passion for television.
About the BBC
Diversity and inclusion matters at the BBC. We have a working environment where we value and respect every individual's unique contribution, enabling all of our employees to thrive and achieve their full potential.
We want to attract the broadest range of talented people to be part of the BBC – whether that’s to contribute to our programming or our wide range of non-production roles. The more diverse our workforce, the better able we are to elevate the voices and truths of modern life to resonate with audiences.
We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion and/or belief. We will consider flexible working requests for all roles, unless operational requirements prevent otherwise.
We are committed to improving accessibility in our recruitment and selection processes at BBC Studios. If you would like to make a request for support or reasonable adjustments to complete your application, please email us at reasonable-adjustments.APAC@bbc.com, and we will be in touch with you as soon as possible.