BBC/TP/2394183/61473

Package Description Role: Sales Delivery Coordinator

Contract type: Permanent, Full-time

Location: Sydney, Australia Candidates must have full workings rights in Australia to be considered for this role. Working for BBC Studios, we are all part of a premium content and production company that inspires global audiences. We are proud to represent some of the world's biggest, most trusted and loved content brands. In Australia and New Zealand, we bring the best of bold, British storytelling to our region through distributing content to broadcasters, our seven branded services on subscription platforms and our own local production arm, as well as other commercial partnerships such as live entertainment and licensing. We're passionate about content. We invest in it, commercialise it and create it.

Job Introduction To provide full pre-and post-sales administrative support to the Content Sales team for nominated clients and to exploit fully the BBC Studios programme catalogue to meet Content Sales revenue targets.

Main Responsibilities Track and check availability of content, including returning series and renewal opportunities, managing the yearly pipeline document to ensure rights and clearance information is accurate for programming offered in territory.

Manage UK transmission notifications and material delivery dates, keeping the Content Sales team and clients across lead times and delays. Track and report local transmission dates to relevant internal business units.

Prepare availability lists and programme packages in liaison with Sales Team.

Create standard deal contracts and ensure they are accurate and pass legal review for nominated partners and track to full execution.

Work closely with the finance department for purposes of accurate accounting and invoicing.

Fully understand the processes and costs for supplying broadcast materials and captioning/audio files to clients and communicate these to the Sales teams to inform deal negotiations.

Coordinate the delivery of relevant technical materials and artwork to ensure timely and efficient delivery to clients to meet their deadlines.

Coordinate the delivery of classification information, marketing and promotional assets where required to support broadcast needs.

Update sales system and sales trackers with all offer, contract and transmission details.

Maintain online filing system for offers, contracts and correspondence.

Organise support materials for trade markets and territory visits.

Provide cover for other members of the Content Sales Team as required. Scope & Impact Liaising across a a wide range of internal and external contact points in ANZ and globally. Some calls may be required during the UK time zone. Strategic Planning & Decision Making Will need to prioritise workload and be pro-active to the needs of the Content Sales team Relationships Manager – Sales Planning and Support

BBCS internal contacts – Content Sales team, Branded Services, Content Partnerships, Global sales planning, operations and deal management teams.

External Broadcast and VOD partners across Australia and New Zealand.

Are you the right candidate? Previous office administration experience, exposure to a sales environment or at a media company beneficial.

Extremely organised with ability to prioritise workload and manage conflicting deadlines.

Experience and competent with all Microsoft office packages.

Process driven with great attention to detail and strong numeracy skills.

Ability to work in a team and independently.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and a strong customer service focus.

Collaborative, creative with a passion for television.