Programming Assistant (Part-time)
BBC/TP/2394183/61613
Package Description
Role: Programming Assistant
Contract type: Permanent, Part-time (Mondays & Tuesdays, 2 days/week)
Location: Sydney, Australia
Are you passionate about content? Apply now for a great start in Broadcast Media industry!
Candidates must have full workings rights in Australia to be considered for this role.
Working for BBC Studios, we are all part of a premium content and production company that inspires global audiences. We are proud to represent some of the world's biggest, most trusted and loved content brands. In Australia and New Zealand, we bring the best of bold, British storytelling to our region through distributing content to broadcasters, our seven branded services on subscription platforms and our own local production arm, as well as other commercial partnerships such as live entertainment and licensing.
We're passionate about content. We invest in it, commercialise it and create it.
Job Introduction
This role covers Programming Assistant responsibilities across Australia and New Zealand. It is responsible for assisting in the input and delivery of accurate and timely TV schedules, maintaining effective data within the broadcast management system, and assisting the Programming Manager in executing channel strategies.
Main Responsibilities
· Entry of linear schedules into the Broadcast Software.
· Assist Programming Manager with the creation of non-linear schedules.
· Enter programming metadata into the Broadcast Software, in a timely and accurate manner.
· Maintain the Gracenote Content Server, auditing the data and series links.
·Provide programming listings to internal and external stakeholders within agreed deadlines
· Check any relevant comms highlights monthly magazine listings.
· Assist with the monthly ordering and regular tracking of closed captioning in line with quotas and targets.
· Run basic ratings reports and assist with programming research as required and advised by the Programming Manager.
· Run daily metadata and materials checks, enter data, work with Materials Coordinator to ensure materials are ready for broadcast
· Assist Programming Manager to communicate all schedule changes to the relevant internal and external stakeholders in a timely, accurate and clear manner.
· Assist Programming Manager in preparation of presentations, reports and special projects.
· Collaborate with relevant departments to deliver positive viewing experience to subscribers.
· Assist the Programming Manager with replying to customer feedback.
· Support Presentation and Media Planning in tasks as required.
· Assist across the department as needed.
Are you the right candidate?
· Good Microsoft Office Suite (Excel) experience
· High level of attention to detail and ability to maintain accuracy when working under pressure;
· Exceptional planning, organisation & time management skills;
· Ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously and highly responsive to changes at short notice;
· An ability to work autonomously whilst also able to work as a part of a cohesive team;
· Flexible ‘can do’ attitude with a willingness to learn;
· Effective communicator with the ability to follow instructions and direction;
· Ability to gain a deep understanding of audience and to empathise with them; and
· A passion for television – especially British Programming.
Education
No specific requirements.
About the BBC
Diversity and inclusion matters at the BBC. We have a working environment where we value and respect every individual's unique contribution, enabling all of our employees to thrive and achieve their full potential.
We want to attract the broadest range of talented people to be part of the BBC – whether that’s to contribute to our programming or our wide range of non-production roles. The more diverse our workforce, the better able we are to elevate the voices and truths of modern life to resonate with audiences.
We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion and/or belief. We will consider flexible working requests for all roles, unless operational requirements prevent otherwise.
We are committed to improving accessibility in our recruitment and selection processes at BBC Studios. If you would like to make a request for support or reasonable adjustments to complete your application, please email us at reasonable-adjustments.APAC@bbc.com, and we will be in touch with you as soon as possible.